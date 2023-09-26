In October 2019, AT&T It let its users know that they would receive a charge of $225 MXN for smartphones purchased in payments. Customers began to see on their receipts the concept “operational charge” which turned out to be stipulated as “deferred equipment charge”, this was seen by PROFECO as an improper charge and called on those affected to join together in a group lawsuit against AT&T.

“It is requested that the right to restitution of each of the amounts improperly collected by the defendant be established. AT&T digital communications beginning November 1, 2019 to hundreds of consumers.” the agency detailed in a statement.

The company responded:

“Once we are notified, we will analyze Profeco’s arguments and respond through the corresponding legal channels. In AT&T We reaffirm our respect and commitment to compliance with the regulations and applicable laws of the country,” they published in a statement.

AT&T He said that the company’s contract, approved by Profeco, provided for an operating charge derived from the payment facilities granted to clients who choose to acquire equipment with deferred payments. But by 2022 they had to reach an agreement to somehow repay the clients who received this charge.

Profeco published in a tweet that, if you are part of the clients who received the “deferred equipment charge” between November 2018 and August 2019, you still have until October 4, 2023 to join the collective action against AT&T. This can be done in two ways:

If you are still an AT&T customer:

Go to the Customer Service Center and ask to join the collective action.

Identify yourself as a customer AT&T and provide the telephone number to which the charge was made.

Show identification and sign the membership document that must be provided to you by the staff AT&T.

The document must show the charges made including the date and the number of GB you will receive.

Benefits cannot be claimed after October 4.

If you are a customer of AT&T Your compensation will be equivalent to 3GB of browsing for each charge made.

If you are no longer an AT&T customer:

Go to the Customer Service Center and ask to join the collective action.

Identify yourself as a former customer of AT&T and provide the telephone number to which the charge was made or an account statement.

Show identification and sign the membership document that must be provided to you by the staff AT&T.

Receives from the staff a payment order issued in the name of the affected person.

Benefits cannot be claimed after October 4.

It is important to emphasize that if you have any debt with AT&Tthe amount you owe will be deducted from the payment order.

📱If AT&T made you the “deferred equipment charge” made between November 2018 and August 2019, you still have time to join the #CollectiveAction. 🚨You have until October 4, 2023! ✅Follow the instructions we provide you. 🔗 https://t.co/5bT6k8m03y pic.twitter.com/SD2y2txePE — Profeco (@Profeco) September 24, 2023

If you have questions, contact Profeco at telephone numbers: 556 625 670 extension 12014, 12043 or 12053 or by email: acolect[email protected]. You can also find more information here.

Via: x

Editor’s note: These are the kinds of things that are then overlooked and companies continue to take advantage of the fact that people are too lazy to complain about something unfair. If you were part of those affected, join the collective action.