The Hot Sale campaign, the largest online sales in Mexico, is about to begin its tenth edition, so the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) urges consumers to make responsible and intelligent purchases, and asks to search he Profeco Digital Distinctive in participating businesses as a guarantee of security and confidence.

The Hot Sale 2023 will start next Monday, May 29 and will end on Tuesday, June 6. In that sense, the Profeco recommends that before making purchases compare prices, for which you can consult the tool Who’s who in pricesat the following email address: https://www.gob.mx/profeco

The Prophecy also recommends review the monitoring of virtual stores of this dependency (https://www.profeco.gob.mx/tiendasvirtuales/), through which you can review the commercial behavior of e-commerce providers.

It is also suggested to prepare a budget, make a list of needs and review offers and promotions; In addition to buying on secure pages, check that they have complete information and return policies, and find out about guarantees and delivery times, as well as look for the Profeco Digital Badge.

Profeco Digital Distinctive

The Profeco Digital Badge It is a recognition that is granted to those suppliers of goods, products or services that stand out for promoting and favoring clear and complete information, as well as security, transparency, confidentiality, trust and legal certainty to the consumer in electronic commerce; that is, those providers who sell their products or services through digital platforms on the Internet.

Suppliers with the most complaints in 2022

During the 2022 edition of this online sales program, Profeco received 68 complaints, with cancellation of the purchase and breach of offer as the main reasons for complaint. The providers with the most complaints were Huawei, Walmart, Amazon, Liverpool, Elektra, Office Depot, Soriana and Sears.

What is Hot Sale?

The Hot Sale is an initiative created by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) and began in 2014 in search of giving a boost to the digital economy in our country, through business partners that offer promotions and discounts in a certain period of time. .

It is a festival of offers that takes place annually in Mexico and usually lasts several days. It usually takes place at the end of May or beginning of June; basically, it’s the close of the spring sales season

The prophecy makes available the Consumer Telephone 55 5568 8722 and the number 800 468 8722for attention, guidance and to receive complaints and/or reports, as well as through the official social networks on Twitter: @AtenciónProfeco and on Facebook: ProfecoOficial.