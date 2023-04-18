This Monday, April 17, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) him asked Chedraui stores to keep the price of the basic basket low after detecting an increase last week.

Said request was made by the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, during the presentation of the weekly report Who’s Who in the Prices of Basic Necessities.

During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference at the National Palace, Sheffield Padilla pointed out that last week, practically all Chedraui stores increased their prices, while other chains reduced them. Therefore, the attorney urged Chedraui to return to his commitment to offer affordable prices.

During the period from April 3 to 5, the Chedraui stores in Durango, Oaxaca and Aguascalientes registered prices of one thousand 081, one thousand 080 and one thousand 058 pesos, respectively.

These prices were below the prices of the Central de Abastos de Mérida, which sold the 24 basic products most consumed by Mexican families for 1,136 pesos, and the highest prices registered in HEB in Saltillo and Ley in Hermosillo, with 1,000 094 and 1,082 pesos, respectively.

On the other hand, the report Who is Who in the Prices of Basic Necessities indicated that Soriana Híper in Tampico, Tamaulipas and Tijuana, Baja California Sur, and Walmart in Cuatitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, offered the lowest prices in the entire countrywith 875, 883 and 885 pesos, respectively, for the basic basket.

In addition, Bodega Aurrera in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mega Soriana in Morelia, Michoacán, Mega Soriana in Cuernavaca, Morelos, and Soriana Súper in Guadalajara, Jalisco, also offered low prices, with 890, 893, 895, and 899 pesos, respectively.

The Federal Consumer Attorney highlighted that the national consumer price index for food and beverages has remained clearly stable, with a slight downward trend.