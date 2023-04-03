The Federal Consumer Attorney (Prophecy) and the company LG ELECTRONICS MËXICO SA de CV (LG) reported on a damage to some of the televisions manufactured by LG.

The company reported that they were called for review 2 thousand 923 units of the 86-inch 86UQ9050PSC AND 86NANO75SQA models.

The damage is due to the identification of the risk involved in not installing the televisions correctly, since they could be “susceptible to falls”assuming this a danger to consumers.

LG will notify consumers how to attach the display stand to prevent any accidents.

The company undertakes to assist customers who require it by telephone, as well as to provide replacement bolts in case it is necessary.

The consumer can communicate by phone at 55 53211919 and via WhatsApp at 55 7960 2767.