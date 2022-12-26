Mexico.- The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) called Volkswagen and Audi brand cars for possible failures which in the worst case could prove fatal in the event of an accident.

Profeco alerted the drivers of some Volkswagen and Audi models for problems like the front suspension, airbags and the trunkdepending on each vehicle.

The Volkswagen Caddy 2022 and 2023 It is one of those indicated, in this case due to the possibility that the transverse arms of the front axle have not been welded correctly, which could trigger a break in the bushing bearing.

The SUV Teramont from 2019 to 2022 and Cross Sport 2021/2022both also from the company founded on May 28, 1937, in Berlin, Germany, could have corrosion in the door wiring harness and with it electrical failures.

This could lead to fatal results by interrupting the correct operation of the front side airbags in the event of a traffic accident. The other option is that they are activated ahead of time.

Profeco also called the cars for review Audi Q5 of the year 2022 due to possible failures in the trunk lid lock, which would not meet the specifications requested by the German company.

The owners of the Volkswagen or Audi will have from today until November 2023 to take their car to the authorized points and have the corresponding work carried out.