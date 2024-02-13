The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office, PROFECO, the institution in Mexico in charge of ensuring consumer rights, issued an alert through its social networks aimed at the owners of three models of Suzuki motorcycles in Mexico.

Profeco's mission is to protect and promote the rights of people who acquire goods or services in the market, ensuring fair and equitable relationships between consumers and suppliers. Therefore, in the statement it detailed that the alert is due to a manufacturing error. which could create a fire risk in the affected units.

The models involved are:

⦿ Suzuki, Model: GSX 250, Year: 2022

⦿ Suzuki, Model: GSX 25, Year: 2022

⦿ Suzuki, Model: DS 250, Year: 2022

The problem identified is premature abnormal wear on the exhaust cam lobes, caused by heat treatment parameters set to incorrect values. This situation could cause the motorcycle to not start.

Countermeasure implemented by Suzuki Motor of Mexico:

Suzuki Motor de México has taken immediate measures to address this issue and ensure the safety of users. The countermeasure is camshaft replacement at no cost to consumers, even if the motorcycle is outside the original 2-year warranty.

What steps should you follow if you have one of these models:

⦿ Affected owners will be notified by the distributors who sold these units.

⦿ Consumers must schedule an appointment at the Authorized Suzuki Dealer of their choice to carry out the inspection.

⦿ A total of 149 units involved in this alert are identified.

⦿ Alert valid until March 2024

⦿ Suzuki Motor de México has not received reports of injuries or effects resulting from this risk.

For those consumers who have made a change of ownership, they are asked to inform the contact information of the current owners through the designated channels. Consumer safety is the top priority, and these actions seek to guarantee a prompt and effective solution to the identified problem.