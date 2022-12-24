The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) reported that Honda de México recalled 56 motorcycles that could have programming problems that cause the vehicle’s engine to turn off while driving.

In coordination with the Honda company, Profeco issued a recall to three motorcycle models of the Japanese brand.

through the Alert 86/2022Profeco explained that, in coordination with the company Honda de México, the call is addressed to the owners of motorcycles of said brand, models:

CRF1100DL4 – year 2020.

CRF1100D4 – year 2021.

CRF1100D – year 2021.

According to the agency, there are a total of 56 units affected: 32 of the model CRF1100DL414 of CRF1100D4 and 10 of the CRF1100D. The Attorney General’s Office reported that the fault is in the Electronic Control module (Computer).

In addition, Honda has identified the possibility of some programming issues with the original version of the installed powertrain control module (ECM) software.

Due to these problems it could cause the vehicle’s engine to shut down while driving. To fix it, Honda will carry out ECM inspection and software update.

As part of the actions to reverse the possible failure in the aforementioned motorcycle models, Honda de México will notify its consumers via email or by phone, so that they can take the vehicle to the Authorized Honda Dealer closest to their home for repair.