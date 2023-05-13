The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has carried out a product quality assessment of the Aurrera brand, one of the most popular supermarkets in the Mexican Republic.

As a result of this study, they have identified several products Of the brand Aurrera that do not meet the quality criteria recommended for consumption.

Among the products that have been disapproved by the prophecy are the Aurrera turkey sausageswhich contain more chicken than turkey, as well as Great Value Reduced Sodium Turkey Sausages, which contain less product than advertised and more chicken than turkey.

Problems have also been identified in the Aurrera brand canned tunawhich contains soy protein in amounts that do not correspond to what is advertised on its label, and in the Aurrera brand cheesewhich uses the legend “100% milk” without being so and contains vegetable fat as a substitute for the milk that it should contain.

In addition to these products, the prophecy has also identified problems in the Aurrera brand ricewhich contains damaged grains, whole or fragmented, and in the Aurrera brand caramelwhich does not meet the specifications in terms of the amount of protein, sugars, sodium and fat, nor in terms of its origin and composition.

If you have purchased any of these products and you consider that they do not meet the quality criteria, it is important that you know that you can file a complaint with Profeco through the website of the Government of Mexico.

Profeco’s main function is to protect the rights and interests of the consumer, and is empowered to evaluate and penalize the corresponding companies and suppliers in the case of detecting irregularities in the quality of the products or services they offer.

Why Bodega Aurrerá decided to start launching its own brand products

Bodega Aurrera, a supermarket chain in Mexico, has been in business since 1970 and has grown in popularity and reach throughout the country. At some point in its history, the company decided to launch its own brand products, which are now sold in its stores under the “Aurrera” brand.

This private label strategy is common among supermarkets and retailers around the world and can be an effective way to increase profits and control over the supply chain.

In addition, the Aurrera brand also allows the company to compete with other recognized brands and often offer products at more affordable prices for consumers.

Howeverthe quality and safety of these products are essential to maintain customer trust and loyaltyTherefore, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) carries out regular quality evaluations of these products to guarantee their safety and quality.