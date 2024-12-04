There is Profe Quemada, already singed at this point in the course, buried in a pile of papers that came straight from the Navia trash can to provide content to the educational centers. That seems to be it, yes. And in the Amazon there is a plan to repopulate with more trees, lest there be some child, perhaps a girl, who is left without his regulatory form in triplicate that shows that he has a teacher, a teacher, who is bothered by bureaucratic efficiency for your future.

Profe Quemada already knows that there is also the digital option, yes, the waste of paper will never be the biggest problem: as it documents and archives, documents and archives, documents and archives… It will be due to digitalization, which with Teams we have 24-hour online education service. And the Onedrive, and l’Idoceo, and l’Additio and santu Excel… And the digital whiteboard, and the projector, and the iPad… What’s better is that the Internet doesn’t work at the school, or that screen doesn’t connect, or it’s The projector never works, or the sound, which is never heard, and in a spectacular, innovative and improvised somersault changes the digital class to analog. Always with an old piece of chalk and a reserve note in your wallet for emergencies.

Profe Quemada has been making programming for two years, to be delivered in June – very logically – as if a publishing company were salaried. There was also no shortage of the legal office to handle the claims process that occurs at the end of the course. Always under suspicion is the allegedly cruel Profe Quemada: all her life evaluating, she knows that, but now devalue her. So we have three of a trench of rubrics, correction criteria and poorly understood competencies, decimals with two digits and a half date by hand, in Excel and with a calculator, it will be by verification, to justify, for the umpteenth time, who knows how to do his job.

The Burned Professor

On the battlefield that is almost no longer felt between PTIs (Individualized Work Plan) for students with NEAE (Specific Needs for Educational Support); Tutorial Action Plans, significant or methodological curricular adaptations, why not; programming; didactic units; learning situations; reinforcement programs; department minutes; memories of the department; minutes of Teaching Team Meetings; tutoring records; after-school leave certificates; memory of leaving school; minutes for complementary activities; memory of complementary activity; minutes of the part with its corresponding part; plus the email to the family, and a tokapp, just in case. Profe Quemada is a little bit “up.”

At 32 years old, the interim Profe Quemada finds herself caught up in new bureaucratic procedures from center to center. At 56, there is no reduction in hours, although emotionally, physically, it is increasingly difficult to enter a class formed by the creatures of a society that knows a lot about its rights (the individual and exclusive ones) and little about the social ones (that of the right). to education, labor rights, the respect due to other human beings, academic freedom…).

Profe Quemada dreams of a drop in ratios. Wait and understand that for this they had to hire more teachers and that the Ministry is more friendly to spending on technology than on personnel. So the digital board, with its corresponding revenue quota looking to its future faded into black, remains in suspension mode, because the fact that the centers have minimal staff is one of the great hobbies of the Ministry. People give problems, they even ask for dignity. Technology cracks, cracks, falls silent and holds up countless tons of paper. Where is it going to stop?

Profe Quemada is struggling with her salary, which is devalued at the rate of the profession, being the one that earns the least among teachers in the Spanish State. The Ministry of Education pulled out a professional career that not everyone can opt for (interim and short-career interim workers are paid the same as the rest of the teaching team) and it skimps on investment in the sector.

So, in short, “doing it”, says Professor Quemada, who this course will travel to different educational centers in Asturias to experience her classmates. Day-and she’s not the only one smoking, she’s more than scorched… So she goes together with other teachers, notebook in hand, to collect the demands of them and the teachers, who are different from hers ever. they will be

On Wednesday, December 4, he went to the Nava school and on the 13th of this month he went to the IES Peñamayor, also in Nava. Other planned stops are: Sariegu CP, There will be more than that, since the course is long and those of your kind are the majority.