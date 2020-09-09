Highlights: The Prime Minister has been a member of the Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Shamika Ravi

Amid the devastation of the Corona epidemic, the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Maharashtra, Riya Chakravati and the politics of Maharashtra are in full swing. Alam is that no one is talking about the rest of the state nor is there any discussion. In such a situation, she was a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and Prof. who works continuously on the data of Corona virus case in the country. Shamika Ravi has brought attention to the current situation of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. He has made his point through tweeting graph.

Pro. Shamika Ravi has told the tweet about the situation in the last five months of Maharashtra battling the Corona epidemic. He tweeted that how daily corona cases are increasing in Maharashtra. At present, more than 20 thousand corona infection cases are being reported in the state every day. In the second point, he told how the Maharashtra Corona has been past in the case of testing. While in other states, Corona is testing more than Maharashtra.

The biggest decline in economic activity in Maharashtra

Prof. in his last and third point. Shamika Ravi has brought attention to the most important aspect of Maharashtra. Referring to the economic activities of the state, he has said that Maharashtra, which is among the largest states, has recorded the biggest decline in economic activity. Which have been recorded during the last five months.

Who is Professor Shamika Ravi

Professor Shamika Ravi is working continuously on the data of Corona virus case in the country. Also Prof. Shamika Ravi has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. She has also been a former director of research at the India center at Brookings Institute, a Washington-based think tank. For more than two months, Professor Shamika has been explaining the corona epidemic daily through tweets.

The total number of infected people has increased to 9,43,772 after 20,131 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. According to the state health department, the total number of people who died after the death of 380 patients due to infection has increased to 27,407. A health department official said that a total of 13,234 people were discharged today after recovering from the infection. The number of infected people in the state at present is 2,43,446.