Prof hit in the classroom with a pellet gun: the first suspensions have arrived. The principal summoned to the ministry

The Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, has ordered an internal investigation into the case of the teacher from Rovigo, filmed by some students while she was being hit in the face by an air pistol.

The principal of the Viola-Marchesini Technical Institute has been summoned to Rome for next Tuesday, 24 January. You will have to prepare an official report, in which to reconstruct the facts and the context in which they occurred as well as the parents’ participation in their children’s educational path, before taking any measures on what happened last October 11 in a first year high school class .

The suspensions for the students involved were applied yesterday and include meetings with experts and socially useful work in some associations. The student who shot the gun and the one who filmed the scene on his cell phone received five days’ suspension, the student who owned the gun two days and the student who then threw it out the window one day. The decision was made by the class council a week after the events, now three months ago.

In the meantime, the teacher has chosen to report to the Juvenile Court all 24 students present in the classroom at the time of the episode, for personal injury, defamation via social media and persecutory acts. According to reports from Il Corriere del Veneto, the teacher, now transferred to another section of the same school, said she had not received an apology from any parent except one. “We will evaluate whether to withdraw the lawsuit to the whole class, if an official apology arrives,” said his lawyer Nicola Rubiero.