The Class Council of the Viola Marchesini Institute in Rovigo, where a group of students fired rubber pellets at a teacher, after the intervention of the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara, according to what ANSA learns, established that the grades in student conduct are downgraded to one 7 and three 6s. In particular, the student who had gotten 9 in conduct was given a 7 while the others who had gotten 8 in conduct, today the class council gave 6.

Rovigo, professor hit by dots: other than 9 in conduct! Here is the decision of Minister Valditara

The institute “Viola Marchesini” of Rovigo complied with the request for Joseph Valditara and convened the class council to reassess the situation of the two students who had been suspended for shooting plastic pellets against a teacher. Both then were promoted with the 9 in conduct: a decision that made the Minister of Education turn up his nose, who asked him to reflect better on what to do.

“The minister has spoken – stated all‘Handle the manager Isabella Sgarbi – now We will reconvene the class council to reassess the situation”. “With regard to the assessment of the conduct of the pupils involved in the well-known episode that occurred at the ‘Viola Marchesini’ institute in Rovigo – was Valditara’s intervention – given the results of the inspectors’ report and considering the incorrect application of Presidential Decree 122/2009 and of the school regulations, I felt the need to invite the headteacher to reconvene the class council, in order to reconsider the decisions taken in self-protection”.

Speaking of conduct and suspensions, the minister spoke of “radical interventions” during the national congress of Confsal: “I am not in favor of leaving a boy at home to do nothing who behaved badly in class. This means harming him, abandoning him to himself, while instead it is necessary to develop more schooling and active and supportive citizenship. Tomorrow I will present some proposals in this direction, to restore responsibility and maturity to our schools and restore authority and respect to the teachers of Italian schools”.

