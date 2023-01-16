Prof fired because she is trans: “Now I also demand an apology”

In the 2019 The news caused a stir licensed professor because trans. She succeeded Joanna Christina Vivinetto. The teacher came removed from the school private where she had just been hired just because someone was complained of her condition of transsexual. The teacher – we read in Il Messaggero – who also received the Viareggio award for being writer and poetappealed and now the institute, the equal high school Kennedy of Rome, will have to compensate her for eleven thousand euros. “The solidarity that has been shown to me – explains Vivinetto al Messaggero – has overcome injustice suffered. The major ones displays of affection they came from my students. They have shown that they are mature and have identified with my story. In reality, they have seen me very little: I went into service on September 23, 2019 and I was fired on October 14. I’ve practically been in class about ten days in all”.

“After three days of illness, – continues his story to the Messenger – the principal has me summoned and told me that I had to leave because I lacked professionalism. It has been a long time, there have been attempts at agreements but the school has never wanted to find one meeting point. I was asking for a compensationeven symbolic: even just 5 euros, for a pure matter of principle. I owed it to all those people who, like me, feel discriminate at work. And the judges in the ruling wrote that the motivation for the dismissal is attributable to my status as a transsexual. I sincerely hope that, in addition to the compensation, I also get the apologies. Mine is a battle for defend rights of those who are discriminated against. Now I will also try the competition to become principal“.

