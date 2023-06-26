The story of the professor dismissed from teaching due to her very long absenteeism caused a lot of discussion. In fact, the woman was absent for twenty years out of twenty-four of service. Cinzia Paolina De Lio, professor of History and Philosophy, born in 1957, originally from Reggio Calabria, taught in Chioggia, in the province of Venice, and Trieste, even in the police cadet school. You lost your professorship due to the Cassation ruling which defines you as unsuitable for the profession.

In the only four months in a row that she was dedicated to the class in her role as professor of history and philosophy, she provoked students’ complaints about her “unpreparedness”, the “randomness” in assigning grades, showing up without textbooks. Thus the ministerial inspection was triggered which you defined as “incompatible with teaching” your methods of teaching.

Intercepted by Repubblica, the teacher replied: “I will reconstruct the truth of the facts of this absolutely unique and surreal story”. She then would have also added: “Sorry, but now I’m at the beach”. De Lio specified that she wants to “personally manage the media aspect of the story” as a freelance journalist, as well as “graduated in piano, three degrees, specializing in new technologies and scholastic autonomy”, with “perfection in criminology, pet therapy, history of medicine, parasitology of the territory, specific learning disabilities, mental hygiene of adolescence”.

He then said to the reporters of Repubblica: “I don’t answer questions from journalists thrown around that wouldn’t do justice to the affirmation of the truth regarding my story, unique in an absolute sense. I am available, of course, to send useful deeds and documents to colleagues who will ask me”.