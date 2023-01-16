A teacher attacked by the stepfather of a student in the province of Ferrara. The episode took place before the Christmas holidays, but after the professor formalized the complaint, the carabinieri identified and reported the alleged person responsible for personal injuries. According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri in a note, everything happened in a high school institution.

During the lessons, the professor had filmed the young student, a minor, with whom a heated discussion then ensued. The girl told her argument with the teacher to her stepfather, who showed up at the exit of the school and punched the professor in the face. The victim went to the emergency room of the Cona hospital and subsequently decided to formalize his complaint against the attacker. The carabinieri then identified the alleged perpetrator of the act and reported him.