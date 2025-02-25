Proeduca today announced an agreement for which Sofina and Portobello capital acquire a relevant minority participation and become strategic partners of the group. Sofina acquires 16.07%of the shares and portobello capital 8.00%, with the option to increase its participation to 14.34%. The transaction is part of the context of the process announced on April 19, 2024 for the incorporation of a new financial partner and is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2025.

Proeduca Summa will continue to maintain the majority control, while Asúa de Inversiones and Income Genoa, they will continue to participate in the company’s share capital as minority shareholders. Sofina is an International Investment Group of Belgian origin that is quoted in Euronext Brussels.

Proeduca thus strengthens its shareholding base with a reference partner that has experience in the education sector as a Cognita shareholder, a network of schools that is present in more than 16 countries. The incorporation of sofina and capital portobello occurs at a very important moment for the education sector, which experiences the greatest transformation in its history with the consolidation of online higher education as an alternative to the traditional model.