The Sun: Eat fibre to reduce risk of Alzheimer’s

To reduce the risk of developing diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, you need to eat foods with fiber. named The Sun edition.

According to the National Health Service, fibre-rich foods improve bowel function and reduce the risk of developing many diseases. In addition, fibre is good for the brain. The article notes that regular consumption of it reduces the risk of developing senile dementia.

Healthy fiber is found in whole-grain breakfast cereals, beans and legumes, potatoes with skin, nuts and seeds, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole-grain breads and pastas, the article emphasized.

minimum 30 grams pure fiber should be eaten daily to maintain health

