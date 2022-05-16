through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)the Federal Government, reported on the products that will be exempt from payment of tariffs to import for one year, this as part of the measures of the Anti-Inflationary Planamong which beef, pork, chicken, milk, wheat flour, corn flour, corn, fruits, as well as other products stand out.

This measure is part of the Package against Inflation and Scarcity (PACIC), which was created by the federal government in order to create a tool that would allow ccontrol price increases of products due to inflation.

“It is necessary and urgent to temporarily exempt the payment of import duties for products classified in 66 tariff fractions that are part of the basic basket and supplies”, highlights the report.

These measures come at a time when the inflation is at 7.68 percentits highest level in the last 21 years, and where it is a widespread problem worldwide and one of the biggest concerns of global economies.

Products that will have modification in their duty:

Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled

Meat of animals of the ovine or caprine species, fresh, chilled or frozen

Meat of animals of the porcine species, fresh, chilled or frozen

Meat and edible offal, of poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.

Fresh or chilled fish, except fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04.

Frozen fish, except fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04.

Milk and cream (cream), not concentrated, without added sugar or other sweetener.

Milk and cream (cream), concentrated or with added sugar or other sweetener.

Bird eggs in shell (shell), fresh, preserved or cooked

Potatoes (potatoes) fresh or chilled

Fresh or chilled tomatoes

Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, fresh or chilled

Carrots, turnips, salad beets, salsify, celeriac, radishes, and similar edible roots, fresh or chilled

Other vegetables, fresh or chilled

Vegetables, even if cooked in water or steam, frozen

Dried vegetables, including cut, sliced, comminuted or pulverized, but not further prepared

Dried pod vegetables, shelled, whether or not peeled or split

Fresh or dried citrus

Apples, pears and quinces, fresh

Fruits and other nuts, dried, except those of headings 08.01 to 08.06; mixtures of fruits or other dried fruits or nuts of this Chapter

Pepper of the genus Piper; fruits of the genera Capsicum or Pimenta, dried, crushed or powdered

Wheat and meslin (tranquillón)

Corn

Rice

Wheat or meslin flour (tranquillón)

Cereal flour, except wheat or meslin (tranquillón)

Other fixed vegetable fats and oils (including jojoba oil)

Fish preparations and preserves; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish roe

Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances)

Bakery, pastry or biscuit products, whether or not containing added cocoa

Tomatoes prepared or preserved (except by vinegar or acetic acid)

Soap

For its part, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)all the shares contained in this package will cost 1.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)However, they do not explain if this measure is additional to the programs that they contemplate and are already spent or if it is additional.