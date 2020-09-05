Doctor of Medical Sciences, Director of the Samara Research Institute of Dietetics and Diet Therapy Mikhail Ginzburg named five products that can prolong youth. His words are quoted by “Evening Moscow”.

Ginsburg recommends including green tea in your diet, as it slows down the aging process and rejuvenates the body. In his opinion, two to three cups of green tea should be drunk daily.

The list of anti-aging products also includes olive oil, flaxseed and fish. They are rich in saturated fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory. “They protect the vessels from the progression of atherosclerosis,” the doctor said.

Additionally, Ginsburg advises eating dark chocolate with no added sugar. “Look for it with a sugar substitute, we need to replace sugar with something so as not to raise blood glucose levels,” he explained.

Earlier, Mikhail Ginzburg called peas a product that protects against cancer and strengthens bones. However, he admitted that its use can lead to flatulence.