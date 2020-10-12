Goods and services that have become the most relevant in the context of the coronavirus pandemic may enter the consumer basket, they write “News”, referring to the statement of the head of Rosstat Pavel Malkov.

He recalled that the department revises this set every year.

According to Malkov, the need to include several digital services in the consumer basket, as well as about 30 new products, is currently being considered.

According to the official, the relevance of digital services will only increase in the future.

In this regard, Rosstat intends to begin monitoring the cost of subscriptions to thematic digital packages of TV channels and media services in 2021.

According to the newspaper, the department is already considering the possibility of including hand sanitizers, disinfectants and shower gel in the consumer basket.

In addition, hostel accommodation may be included. Their popularity has grown, since this year the majority of Russians were vacationing at home due to the restrictions imposed.

In early June, it was reported that the Ministry of Labor is working on the components of a new grocery basket. It is planned to form a proposal by the end of next year.