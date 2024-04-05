According to what was announced, The chain was accused of overcharging for some of its products that must be weighed, in addition to others that come in a bag, for example citrus fruits. The lawsuit specifies that the price that customers paid for the items that were weighed and bagged was higher than the individual cost per unit.
According to the previous statements, the store is failing to comply with its policies, because Your customers paid more than the lowest advertised price. Reason why, The lawsuit was filed, and it is now possible to claim a refund.
These are The items that apply to the claim:
- Poultry, pork and seafood meat products, sold by weight.
- Certain fruits such as oranges, peaches, tangerines and others that are sold in bulk.
- Fruits that can be sold packaged in mesh or plastic bags.
The claim applies to customers who have purchased the mentioned products between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024. The process is current and You have until June 5 to join the online lawsuit or mail a form to request reimbursement.
However, a clarification must be made, This option only applies to customers who have made their purchases directly in the store, that is, not through their digital channels.
How much money can you receive as a refund from Walmart?
The good news is that A receipt will not be required, although this may affect the amount of money received. Even so, the following figures are calculated:
- If you do not have receipts, but you claim to have purchased up to 50 of the products mentioned, you will receive US$10.
- If you do not have proof but you claim to have purchased between 51 and 75 of the aforementioned products, you will receive US$15.
- If proof of purchase is presented and it is shown that between 76 and 100 products have been purchased, US$20 will be received.
- If proof of purchase is presented and it is shown that more than 101 of the aforementioned products have been purchased, US$25 will be received.
- If you have all proof of purchase for each of the mentioned products, you are entitled to receive 2 percent of the cost, but the limit is US$500.
