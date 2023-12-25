People of determination, who grew up in the Hatta region, weave their handicrafts with their fingertips that flourish with creativity and tell the cultural stories of Hatta.

People of determination participate in selling and displaying their handicrafts, artistic artifacts, and knitting works during the “Hatta Cultural Nights” festival, drawing inspiration for their works and industries from the natural materials of the Hatta region.

The products of people of determination, which are manufactured with perfection and in a professional manner, are the result of innovative manual work and creative energies that have been refined so that their works highlight their unlimited talents and energies, enhancing their role in society by instilling self-confidence as individuals participating in their project to sell their handmade products.

The young man Yousef Muhammad Al-Hashemi, who has Down Syndrome, spends beautiful times among his friends, as he performs traditional handicrafts, using natural stone and tree wood used in the heritage well and heritage sitting areas, adding traditional fabrics and making burlap baskets from burlap ropes.

Baskets of scrap paper

The young man, Abdul Hamid Al-Sibai, a person of determination, works in recycling magazines and newspapers. He cuts the papers to an equal size, folds them into a cylindrical shape, and then glues them to make a set of baskets that are used to store sweets and small papers.

The young man, Khalifa Muhammad, loves the works that he prepares himself. He has made various products, such as traditional castles made from used cardboard boxes and cork plates, with the addition of white gypsum and coloring them. They take approximately three weeks, and he feels happy when selling his products that he makes himself, proud of his handicrafts. .

Education and training

The Sheikha Maitha bint Rashid Center for People of Determination educates and trains people of determination participating in the (Hatta Cultural Nights) festival as part of the activities of the (Shatana in Hatta) festival, benefiting from their talents and capabilities that they have learned and through which they have become productive individuals and entrepreneurs with projects they launch.

Yousef Al Hashemi:

• I do handicrafts from Hatta rocks and trees.

Abdul Hamid Al-Sibai:

• Make baskets from magazines and newspapers to store sweets.

Khalifa Muhammad:

• My products are diverse, such as traditional castles made from cardboard boxes and cork plates.