Productivity | There are extensive problems in the productivity of service industries, according to research by Etla and Labore

According to the study, more radical innovations and experts are needed to improve productivity.

Private there are extensive problems in the productivity of the service sector in Finland, according to a study carried out for the Government by the Finnish Institute for Economic Research Etla and the Labor and Economy Research Labore.

According to the study, this explains the weak development of overall productivity in recent years.

Instead, it has been possible to maintain a relatively strong position in industry.

According to the study, only 1.5 percent of the companies that rose to the forefront of productivity stayed there continuously for at least five years between 2000 and 2020. Etla’s research director led the project Heli Koski estimates that this was probably due to the fact that companies have not taken sufficiently large technological leaps.

“Finnish companies’ innovations are rarely so radical that the company’s productivity advantage over other companies would be maintained in the longer term. In companies that remain at the forefront of productivity, both owners and employees were younger and more highly educated than other companies,” he says.

Research according to Finland needs more radical innovations and experts to improve productivity.

Almost two out of three companies in the highest productivity category said that the lack of skilled employees hinders innovation. The greatest skill shortage was in performing jobs, information and communication technology experts, and expert positions in natural science, technology, business life and administration.

The best way to support the productivity of Finnish companies was to allocate research and development funding to those companies that have the best conditions to produce radical innovations.

In addition, there is a need to strengthen the funding of basic research and teaching at higher education institutions, promote work-based immigration, competitive markets and investments in productivity-increasing technologies.