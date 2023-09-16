Productivity | One industry in Finland measures employees more than any other, and the end result is harsh: the majority are mediocre.

In consulting firms, the assessment of employee performance has perhaps been taken further than anywhere else. What is it like to work under constant observation?

Lthe form had gone through in half an hour.

Aino sat down with his mentor in the conference room. This opened a form on his laptop, in which evaluations of Aino’s work performance had been recorded. They went through it together.

Aino works as a consultant in an international business management consulting company operating in the capital region. There, the performance of employees is closely monitored.