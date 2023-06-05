Estadão Contenti

In the last 27 years, the productivity of the Brazilian manufacturing industry has fallen by almost 1% per year, on average. This means that, if in 1995 each hour worked in Brazil generated R$ 45.50 in products, at the end of last year it was only R$ 36.50 per hour worked. And, according to specialists, there is, in sight, no measure under discussion to change this picture.

Over this period, 11 years have seen improvements over the previous year, but the average over these nearly three decades is negative 0.9%. “For a country to become competitive, gain domestic market and export, it has to improve its productivity”, says economist Fernando Veloso, coordinator of the Regis Bonelli Productivity Observatory, at FGV Ibre.

Responsible for the study that shows productivity per hours worked in the manufacturing industry, Veloso points out that greater productivity increases the company’s competitiveness, workers produce more, product prices fall following cost reductions, and sales and exports increase .

disused thermometer

Analysts and businessmen regret that this important thermometer of a country’s economic development practically does not appear in a recent article by President Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin published in the Estadão.

In the text, they introduce the government’s vision for neo-industrialization and state that “industry will be the guiding principle of an economic policy aimed at generating income and more knowledge-intensive jobs, and of a social policy that invests in families”.

The manufacturing industry is responsible for the production of clothing, food, electronics, metals, planes, vehicles and industrial machinery, among many other consumer goods.

Despite the encouragement to see that the new government shows concern for the sector, businessmen and analysts say that it is urgent to create a policy aimed at industrial productivity to curb the “dehydration of the sector”, according to the executive president of the Brazilian Association of Industry Chemistry (Abiquim), André Passos Cordeiro.

“We have already lost many important sectors due to lack of attention to the industry as a bloc, and the new government’s signal that it cares about this is important, but it is necessary to go further”, says Cordeiro. For him, Brazil was concerned, correctly, with making agribusiness competitive, but it has not done the same with the industry in recent years.

CONTRAST WITH AGRO

The Productivity Observatory shows this contrast in its study. In 1995, the productivity per hour worked in agriculture was R$ 5.90, a value that was R$ 25.50 at the end of last year (see graphs above). Over these years, in only three of them did the variation fall, always recovered in the following period. On average, the agricultural sector grew by 5.5% annually.

“Agriculture continues to rise a lot, and industry is falling”, says Veloso. According to him, Brazilian agriculture is competitive, has a lot of innovation, exports and imports a lot, that is, it is a sector connected with the global economy. “It would be very important for the industry to follow the paths that agriculture has been following for some decades; that’s what the so-called Asian tiger countries do.”

Veloso points out that the tax reform should contribute to improving the competitiveness of the local industry, but other specific policies are necessary. It is also necessary to invest in human capital.

“Especially with the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the more intensive use of robots in the industry, workers need to have more schooling, more training than they had in the past, because the industry is using these technological tools very intensively, and the need for qualification is increasing”, says Veloso.

