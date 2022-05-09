Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With the purpose of supporting women entrepreneurs, the Productive Woman Cartat a point of sale that will be located on the esplanade of the City Hall of Salvado Alvarado.

The emotional event was attended by authorities of the municipality led by the municipal president Armando Camacho Aguilar and the Deputy Secretary of Economy of the State Government Ahuizotl López Apodaca, the latter, expressed that it is a great challenge to think big and that they go for the most unprotected, There are already success stories in the state that have come out of small businesses, there is already a woman’s company that started in a cart and is already selling around 3 million pesos in products a year.

The undersecretary mentioned when participating in the protocol act, that the governor in his State Development Plan commented on the following: “We are going for the most unprotected, we are going for those for whom no one opens the door”, he also said that they will attend to all those who looking for.

In his speech before the ribbon-cutting in the Productiva cart, the state official highlighted the work of women and expressed that women have shown that they are capable of facing the events of their lives in a positive way, and instead of They start crying, they start working, they start producing, creating a company, and supporting their children.