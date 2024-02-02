Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 10:53

The Monthly Industrial Survey – Physical Production (PIM-PF) recorded progress in 14 of the 25 industrial sectors analyzed in December compared to November 2023, according to data released this Friday, 2, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Compared to December 2022, there was an increase in 13 of the 25 branches.

In the general survey, industrial production rose 1.1% in December compared to November, in the seasonally adjusted series. In relation to December 2022, industrial production rose 1.0%, according to IBGE.

Assets

According to the IBGE survey, production in the capital goods industry fell 1.20% in December compared to November. In comparison with December 2022, the indicator fell 15.90%.

In relation to consumer goods, production registered an increase of 1.30% from November to December. In comparison with December 2022, there was a decrease of 0.40%.

In the durable consumer goods category, production rose 6.30% in December compared to November. In relation to December 2022, there was a drop of 0.90%.

Between semi-durable and non-durable products, there was a 0.10% increase in production in December compared to November. Compared to December 2022, production fell 0.30%.

For intermediate goods, IBGE reported that production rose 1.30% in December compared to November. In relation to December 2022, there was an increase of 3.70%.