The stability in industrial activity in December compared to November 2022 was marked by a predominance of negative performances. Only 11 of the 26 industrial branches surveyed in the Monthly Industrial Survey – Physical Production (PIM-PF) recorded growth, compared to 15 branches with declines. The data were released this Friday, 3, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the IBGE, the most important positive influences came from the production of “coke, petroleum products and biofuels”, with growth of 3.4% compared to November 2022. The manufacture of pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals grew 9.1% in the same period basis of comparison.

“Other relevant positive contributions to the industry total came from metal products (5.6%), motor vehicles, trailers and bodywork (1.3%), clothing and accessories manufacturing (8.0%) , computer equipment, electronic and optical products (4.7%) and leather, travel items and footwear (6.7%)”, says the note released by the IBGE.

On the other hand, among the 15 industrial branches that recorded a drop in production, the IBGE highlighted “food products (-2.6%) and metallurgy (-5.1%)”, which “exercised the main impacts in December 2022, with both interrupting two consecutive months of advance, a period in which they accumulated expansion of 8.5% and 8.6%, respectively”.

According to the IBGE, there were also declines in the production of “other chemical products” (-3.2%), “machinery and equipment” (-3.6%), “extractive industries” (-1.1%) and of “beverages” (-2.8%).

Comparison with December 2021

The 1.3% drop in industry in December compared to December 2021 was seen in 18 of the 26 industrial branches surveyed in the IBGE survey. When disclosing the data, the institute considered that December last year had one working day less (22 days) than December 2021, which tends to affect the comparison of production volumes between the two periods.

According to the IBGE, the main negative influences on the aggregate performance of the industry came from extractive industries, with a 4.0% drop in production, from the manufacture of machinery and equipment, with a drop of 8.6%, and from wood products, which plummeted 31.5% compared to December 2021.

There were also decreases in the production of non-metallic minerals (-9.9%), metallurgy (-6.4%), computer equipment, electronic and optical products (-13.4%), electrical machines, equipment and material (- 8.0%), maintenance, repair and installation of machinery and equipment (-13.2%), other chemical products (-2.5%), clothing and accessories manufacturing (-10.5%), products miscellaneous (-15.0%) and textile products (-10.6%).

On the other hand, “among the eight activities with expansion in production, coke, petroleum products and biofuels (6.0%) and pharmochemicals and pharmaceuticals (32.1%) exerted the greatest influence on the industry”, informs the note. published by IBGE. Other activities with a positive performance in the comparison of December 2022 with the same period of the previous year were motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (4.4%), food products (2.1%) and other transport equipment (23.0%) .