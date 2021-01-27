D.he conflict between the EU Commission and the Swedish-British vaccine manufacturer Astra-Zeneca (AZ) over the foreseeable vaccine delivery failures threatens to turn into a legal mud battle. Due to the different interpretations of the delivery contract between the two parties, a crisis meeting to calm the dispute was canceled several times on Wednesday and rescheduled for the end. However, the meeting did not provide a compromise.

The Brussels authority reacted unusually irritated to an interview by AZ boss Pascal Soriot with several European newspapers. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said his statements were “neither true nor acceptable”. Kyriakides asked Astra-Zeneca to deliver the contractually agreed amount of corona vaccine to the EU countries on time. “We are in a pandemic and we are losing people every day.” Vaccine manufacturers have a “moral, social and contractual responsibility”.

According to the Commission, Soriot misrepresented several parts of the company’s supply contract with the EU. In addition, his statements actually meant a breach of the confidentiality agreed in the contract. The Commission expects AZ to agree to the publication of the contract. “It can only be fine with us if everything is transparent,” the authority said.

“Not contractually obliged”

Astra-Zeneca announced at the weekend that it would not be able to deliver as much to the EU in February and March as originally expected. The commitment now amounts to 31 million cans compared to 80 million initially. In circles of the authority it was even said on Wednesday that it was a three-digit million figure, of which the manufacturer could now only deliver a quarter. In the interview, Soriot denied that the contract required the company to deliver a precisely quantified amount. The company has only protested its best possible efforts. “We have promised to try, but we are not contractually committed.” The contract contains no guarantee.

The Commission calls this objection a “smoke candle”. The “best effort” clause was only included when the contract was signed in August because the vaccine had not yet been developed at the time. As soon as the vaccine is approved – this is expected on Friday – the agreed quantities are to be delivered. “We chose the company because of its production capacity. So it should be able to produce on time, ”said the authority. The Commission has pointed out on several occasions that when the contract was signed it also pre-financed production. Astra-Zeneca has received a total of 336 million euros for this.

Particularly controversial is evidently which vaccine the EU has access to and where it is produced. The Commission accuses Astra-Zeneca of delivering the agreed quantity to the UK in full and only reducing production for the EU. Soriot alleged production difficulties “in a plant in the EU”, apparently a factory in Belgium; In a second company in the EU, production is running flawlessly. Productivity is lowest in factories in the EU. According to the Commission, it is agreed in the contract that Astra-Zeneca not only produces in these two plants for the EU, but also at two locations in Great Britain. Astra-Zeneca is in breach of this agreement and is reserving the UK plants for deliveries to the UK.

It is undisputed that production at the British locations is running smoothly. According to the Astra Zeneca boss, this is due not least to the fact that Great Britain signed the contract with his company much earlier and started production accordingly earlier. There were also initial problems there. However, due to the earlier conclusion of the contract, these could have been resolved quickly. In contrast, the EU is two months behind schedule. The EU Commission speaks of having concluded the contract with the manufacturer just two weeks after the British. Kyriakides emphasized that there was no clause in the delivery sequence, “but a clear delivery schedule per quarter”. The company is bound to this. The Brussels negotiators are also skeptical that the manufacturer has not announced any changes to this agreement for the second quarter.