Production of the Sputnik V Russian vaccine against coronavirus has started in Brazil. This was announced in social networks by the pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica, which will produce the drug.

The firm said that the Russian Direct Investment Fund provided all the necessary documentation and materials for the vaccine.

Note that Russia will supply 150 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Brazil this year, the first deliveries are expected in January. Sputnik V vaccination has already begun in the country.

Let us remind you that in Russia vaccination with “Sputnik V” has been carried out since December. More than 1.5 million people were vaccinated.

Earlier today, President Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to move from large-scale to mass vaccination of Russians from COVID-19 from next week. He called the Russian vaccine the best in the world.