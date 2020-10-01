Nearmedic Plus has begun mass production of the latest test kits for determining protective, protective immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, developed by National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Honorary Academician N.F. Gamalei. This was reported by the press service of the company.

The principle of operation of the test systems developed by N.F. Gamaleya, is based on an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay of class G immunoglobulins to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the surface glycoprotein S (spike) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. They detect virus-neutralizing antibodies in the patient’s blood serum, which makes it possible to classify them as test systems of a new, third generation, according to a message received by Izvestia.

The receptor-binding domain (RBD) is a special structure characteristic of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is located on the “spines of the crown” and helps the virus to bind to the receptor of the human cell and penetrate into it. Immunity produces antibodies that block RBD and neutralize the virus.

Thus, the new test systems make it possible to detect in the body not any antibodies to the virus, but namely protective immunity.

The test systems are planned to be used to verify positive results for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, to determine the protective bodies in those who have been ill, to select donors of convalescent plasma, which is used to treat seriously ill patients with coronavirus infection, as well as to determine the immunity of vaccinated.

“Fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic is the main challenge facing the medical and pharmaceutical community. You need to understand that so far we are only close to victory, but have not finally defeated the new coronavirus. There is a very real threat of a second wave, ”said Vladimir Nesterenko, head of the Nearmedic group. According to him, the assessment of the real risk of infection of socially active citizens is very important. Test systems solve this problem.

“I am sure that they will be in maximum demand on the market, and I am proud that the N.F. Gamalei chose our site for the production of these unique test systems, ”he said.

On September 30, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that Russia could reach a plateau in the incidence of coronavirus within two weeks. She stressed that the timing will depend on the consciousness of the Russians and the implementation of antiviral measures.