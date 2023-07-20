In a weekend with a lot of announcements during the Festival of Speed ​​in Goodwood, there was also great news to report from America. Tesla shared on Twitter that the Cybertruck went into production this weekend. Global production can finally start after a two-year delay. So it will soon be on the road in America, but will you also see it in the Netherlands?

As a European you could show your interest in a Cybertruck and claim a spot in the queue for 100 bucks. This option appeared on May 12, 2022, but disappeared two days later. There was no longer ‘order’ but ‘receive updates’ where you subscribe to the newsletter. Tesla is therefore no longer taking orders in Europe.

Elon Musk on the Tesla Cybertruck in Europe

It seems that the pre-order was a bit premature. In 2020, Elon Musk was a guest on the podcast DailyDrive where he confirms that the Cybertruck is not allowed on the road here: ‘We’ve made the decision not to make it a world-wide pick-up, so it doesn’t meet a lot of EU specifications. In the future we can make a pick-up that meets EU specifications.’

The Cybertruck that has now gone into production will therefore not come to Europe, but perhaps a modified version. Musk said at a presentation: “We’re probably going to make an international version that’s smaller. It’s still going to be cool, it’s getting smaller, because you can’t just make a giant pickup truck for international markets.”

When would a smaller Cybertruck for the Dutch market appear? Tesla Netherlands reports to TopGear that they currently have nothing to report about the Cybertruck for the Dutch market. So you just have to sign up for the newsletter to be kept informed. An adapted prototype will undoubtedly also be spotted during testing.

Why is the Cybertruck approved in America?

In America, the Cybertruck is sold as a ‘light duty truck’. These commercial vehicles have to meet less strict safety requirements in America. These exceptions do not apply in Europe, so the car will probably not receive type approval here. The Cybertruck, for example, has no crumple zone and there is also something to criticize in terms of pedestrian safety.

“The front of the vehicle should not be rigid. The bumper and bonnet must be able to absorb the energy to protect pedestrians,” the expert told at the end of 2019 Automobilweek. This then meant that, according to the expert, ‘significant modifications to the basic structure’ are required to make the Cybtertruck legal in Germany.

Is the Tesla Cybertruck allowed on the road in the Netherlands?

Camping with a Cybertruck. It won’t be Dutch | Photo: © Tesla

And what if you buy a Cybertruck yourself in America and bring it to the Netherlands? You can then not register the car on the basis of a European type approval, but perhaps with an individual type approval. This is an individual inspection for self-built cars or for cars that have not been sold in Europe. So kitcars, but also a Cybertruck.

Does the RDW issue a registration number when you offer the car here? “For this, a vehicle must be physically presented,” says the RDW. Only then can it be determined whether or not the car meets the admission requirements. There is a chance that you will have to adjust things yourself to make the car meet the requirements here.