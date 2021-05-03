Brand Studio for Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group Argentina celebrated the start of production of the Taos, the first SUV that the brand produces in the country in its Pacheco Industrial Center. The SMATA Secretary General, Ricardo Pignanelli, and the Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, participated in the event virtually. On the part of the automaker, Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, participated -also virtually- and Thomas Owsianski, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group Argentina, along with Celso Placeres, director of Manufacturing of the Pacheco Industrial Center, were present.

“Seeing this project completed, which took us many years of negotiations and development, is a source of great pride for all Volkswagen. We not only add a new product to the national production line, but we also demonstrate that our plants are up to the global challenges demanded by the Group. This is the result of the effort and commitment of all our collaborators together with the representatives of the workers and the Government ”, affirmed Pablo Di Si.

Volkswagen taos It is a new model -after 10 years- to leave the production line of the Pacheco plant in Buenos Aires, thus adding to the successful Amarok pick-up that is also produced there.

Thanks to the millionaire investment in the Pacheco Industrial Center, large amounts of water and energy will be saved.

“For Volkswagen Group Argentina it is a great joy to start the production of the Taos, an SUV made in Argentina, which contributes to the generation of the national automotive industry. This new milestone confirms the confidence that our parent company has in Argentina and its vision of us as a strategic player for the development of the business in the region ”, said Thomas Owsianski.

Taos arrives to make a difference between SUVs

With technology applied to design, both inside and outside, the new member of this family bears the Volkswagen seal wherever you look at it. Taos will debut the new night signature of the brand that can be seen in the rear and headlights. These are connected with an LED light guide that runs across the grill from side to side. It will also be identified by its marked SUV silhouette that conveys a solid, robust image as well as space and interior comfort, with a raised and straight nose.

Thomas Owsianski, owner of Volkswagen Argentina, during the industrial launch of the VW Taos, at the General Pacheco factory.

Taos, what will be exported to the entire region, involved an investment of US $ 650 million in the Pacheco Industrial Center, aimed at modernizing the technology and infrastructure of its production plants, the implementation of the new global platform MQB A, and a new paint plant with water-based technology unique in the country, which allows significant water and energy savings. In addition to its low levels of particle emission (700 times below what the law requires). With the new MQB A platform, the company ensures the sustainability of the business in the country, being able to incorporate more models into local manufacturing in the future.

With Taos, Volkswagen will complete the widest range of SUVs on the market, being able to offer the public a variant that is perfectly adapted to each stage of their life. In 2017 they started the SUV offensive in the country with Tiguan Allspace, then T-Cross in 2018; completing the range with the launch of the Nivus a few months ago, and soon Taos. These models together with Touareg, make up a wide portfolio of offers for all customers of the brand.

This investment is in line with the Volkswagen Group’s strategy, which has as one of its main objectives to increase the Group’s SUV offer in the world together with a process of regionalization of the brand, which aims to be closer to your customers in different markets.

With this important milestone, the company is very close to completing the investment plan announced by the Group of more than almost USD 1,000 million for the modernization of its two Industrial Centers in Argentina and the renewal of its products, with a clear focus on the export. Thanks to this, a technological leap was achieved not only at the product level but also in the production processes of the Volkswagen Group Argentina plants for the next few years.