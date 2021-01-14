The production of socially significant films will be supported by the government in the first place. At present, the program of a competition for such pictures is being actively developed, the Ministry of Culture told Izvestia on January 15.

Filmmakers suggest filming life in the provinces, the difficulties of a modern family, or a person’s reaction to changes in civilization.

In December, the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova met with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during which the head of the department announced that “we need a separate competition for socially significant paintings. In fact, this is a state order. ” The President approved the initiative.

According to experts, there are many difficulties and pitfalls here.

“Socially significant topics are a very broad concept. It seems to me that our film “Streltsov” is socially significant, although it seems to be only about an athlete with a difficult fate, ”director and producer Alexei Uchitel said to Izvestia.

According to the director, the social importance of the topic lies not in the genre or thematic description, but in how the picture will affect people.

It is difficult to single out a plot that cannot be called socially significant. For example, any profession of a hero is important for society, because it describes a certain section of it. According to the producer Alexander Rodnyanskiy, cinema should “speak the time”.

