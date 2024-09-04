The season of the chiles en nogadaone of the most emblematic dishes of Mexican cuisine, promises to be richer and more abundant than ever. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) reported that this year a record production of poblano chile, the main ingredient of this delicacy, is expected, exceeding 405 thousand tons.

SADER announced that by 2024, a production of 405,143 tons of poblano chili is planned, thus ensuring the availability of the key ingredient for the production of the emblematic chile en nogada during the National celebrations in Mexico.

This projection aims to satisfy the high demand for this traditional dish, whose popularity has grown both nationally and internationally.

The poblano chile, characterized by its large size, dark green color and shiny skin, reached an estimated production value of 5,381 million pesos, distributed in at least 15 producing states in the country.

According to data provided by the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP), Zacatecas It was consolidated as the main producing entity, with a contribution of more than 177,387 tons at the end of 2023.

In addition to Zacatecas, other states that are prominent in poblano chile production include Guanajuato, with 63,250 tons; Sinaloa, with 57,992 tons; Jalisco, with 48,369 tons; and Baja California Sur, with 40,960 tons.

Together, these entities contribute 80.7 percent of national production, reflecting the strategic importance of these regions in the country’s agri-food chain.

Production and distribution cycle

The planting of poblano chili takes place during the spring-summer cycle, with the harvest scheduled for August, which guarantees its availability in the markets during the month of September, just in time for the Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Subsequently, a new sowing is carried out in the autumn-winter cycle, which allows for a constant supply to be maintained throughout the year.

Chili in nogada sauceknown for its combination of flavors and colors that represent the Mexican flag, also It depends on other essential ingredients, such as walnuts, pomegranates and various fruits.

The production of Castilian walnuts in 2023 reached 1,655 tons, with a value of 66 million 779 thousand pesos. Puebla leads the production of this nut, with 767 tons, followed by Jalisco, State of Mexico, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato and Oaxaca.

The pomegranate, another crucial component for its symbolism and flavor, recorded a production of 10,822 tons in 2023, with a value of 141 million pesos. The states of Morelos, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Chiapas and Chihuahua stood out as the main producers of this fruit.

Seasonal fruits: apple, pear and peach

The fruits used in the filling of chile en nogada are also a fundamental aspect to guarantee the authenticity and flavor of the dish.

In 2023, the production of native apples reached 35,208 tons, while native peaches and pears totaled 133,807 tons and 26,919 tons, respectively. Puebla, Veracruz, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Michoacán, Morelos and Zacatecas are some of the states that lead the production of these fruits.

Chili in nogada saucea dish that According to legend, it was created by Augustinian nuns in Puebla to celebrate Mexico’s independence.is not only a cultural symbol, but also an economic engine for agricultural producers.

Coordination between farmers and SADER authorities is essential to ensure that every September, Mexicans can enjoy this dish that celebrates the richness and diversity of national gastronomy.

With this production projection, the Mexican government reaffirms its commitment to preserving the country’s culinary traditions, while supporting local producers in generating economic and cultural value through chile en nogada.