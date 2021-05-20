The Gorky Automobile Plant has started serial production of a new commercial vehicle “GAZelle NN”. This is stated in a press release received by Izvestia on May 20.

It is noted that the production of “GAZelle NN” began with on-board modifications and all-metal vans with a gross weight of 3.5 tons. In the future, a wide range of new generation vehicles with a gross weight of 2.5 to 4.6 tons with various body types, wheelbases and variants of special equipment for the Russian and export markets.

GAZelle NN received a new cab interior, which includes a driver’s seat with 11 types of adjustments, a multimedia system with a 9-inch screen and a new interface. The front panel has USB connectors, niches for smartphones, plastic cards, glasses of coffee and water bottles, a cooled and lockable bottom drawer. A driver’s airbag is standard.

Cars are equipped with a six-speed gearbox (KP), a new development of the Gorky Automobile Plant, and a diesel engine. The use of the new gearbox made it possible to reduce fuel consumption and the level of noise and vibration. Its resource is 300 thousand km.

On April 29, it was reported that at the Pavlovsk bus plant of the GAZ group, the serial production of the Vector Next buses with a length of 8.8 m, running on compressed natural gas (CNG), had started.

The bus is equipped with a modern domestic gas engine YaMZ-534 with a capacity of 170 hp. ecological standard “Euro-5”. Gas cylinders provide a cruising range at one filling up to 600 km.