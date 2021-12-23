São Paulo, 23 – The production of bovine semen in Brazil reached, until the third quarter, 16.713 million doses, according to the Index Asbia, of the Brazilian Association of Artificial Insemination (Asbia). This amount has already surpassed the total production of 2020, which was 14.899 million doses, according to a note from the entity.

According to the president of Asbia, Márcio Nery, the total data for 2021 is still being counted. “However, it is already possible to say that the artificial insemination of cattle has grown absurdly in the country”, he said, citing that the collection of doses increased 70% from January to September compared to 2020. “Our expectation, for 2022, is of that these numbers are surpassed.”

In the first half, the advance was 103%, with production of 10.8 million doses collected in the period.

