In Georgia, the production of Borjomi mineral water was stopped due to a strike of about 400 workers. The management and employees of “Borjomi bottling plant No. 1” and “Borjomi filling plant No. 2” cannot agree for the fourth day already, the correspondent reports. RIA News…

Factory workers went on strike on Tuesday, May 18, demanding higher wages, weekends and overtime payments.

Trade unions are also one of the main causes of disagreement. The strikers refuse to negotiate with the leadership without the participation of members of the Association of Trade Unions and do not plan to stop the protests.

The other day, after them, employees of the Nabeglavi mineral water plant and employees of the Guria Express flour production company in the Guria region began to strike with the same demands.

Employees of Borjomi filling plant No. 1, which is located in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region in the south of the country, already went on strike in 2012. Then the work process at the plant was suspended, the participants also demanded an increase in wages and better working conditions. The workers noted that those who work in the hygiene service receive 6 lari 70 tetri (about $ 4) daily.

