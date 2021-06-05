In Russia, the production of a drug for COVID-19 began on the basis of the blood plasma of those who had been ill. On June 5, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said this during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“This is an anticoid immunoglobulin – this is already a highly concentrated drug that allows you to neutralize the virus, and it, of course, is of the highest priority in comparison with anticoid plasma,” the minister explained. “RIA News”…

According to him, in order to increase production volumes, specialists will definitely need plasma.

As Murashko noted, monotherapy with certain drugs does not always give the expected and full effect, so the doctor chooses, among other things, a combination. There is now new data on the combination of blood plasma with antiviral drugs, he added.

In April, Rospatent listed the most important developments and inventions of the Russian Federation to combat coronavirus, which were registered a year since the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, on March 27, 2020, scientists from Astrakhan applied for registration of a test system for detecting coronavirus infection. In April of the same year, the Gamaleya Center filed documents for the registration of the first in the country and in the world vaccine against COVID-19, as a result, seven patents were issued, including for “Sputnik V”.

On April 21, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of the annual message to the Federal Assembly, said that Russian scientists made a breakthrough in the pandemic by developing reliable vaccines against coronavirus.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly noted that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

Currently, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the Russian Federation: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

