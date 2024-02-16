The program Production for the Welfare of the Federal Governmentimplemented by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), has become a fundamental pillar for the development of mexican countryside.

This program, which provides annual financial support between 6,200 pesos and 24,000 pesos to small and medium producersnot only contributes to the food self-sufficiency of the country, but also encourages the development and growth of the agricultural sector.

More than 2 million producers have benefited from Production for Wellbeing since its creation in 2019.

The program has focused on supporting the production of basic grains such as corn, beans, wheat and riceas well as strategic crops such as coffee, sugar cane and cocoa.

In 2023, the program allocated more than 50 billion pesos to the field producers.

These resources have made it possible to improve productivity, increase production and reduce dependence on imports of basic foods.

What else does it offer?

In addition to financial support, Production for Wellbeing also offers beneficiaries technical training, technical assistance and access to credit. These additional supports have allowed producers to adopt better agricultural practices, invest in their production units and improve their living conditions.

He program has had a positive impact on the development of mexican countryside.

It has been increased production of basic foodsemployment has been generated and the well-being of peasant families has improved.

Production for Wellbeing is an example of how Federal government is working to strengthen the agricultural sector and build a more prosperous and fair Mexico.

Operating Rules

The Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) has published the Rules of Operation (ROP) 2024 of the program Production for Wellbeing (PpB), which aims to improve the yields of crops and products of small and medium producers to contribute to food self-sufficiency.

Direct supports:

Temporary grains:

Up to 3 hectares: $6,400 per producer

From 3 to 4 hectares: $8,000 per producer

From 4 to 5 hectares: $10,000 per producer

Irrigation grains:

Up to 5 hectares: $6,200 per producer

Small and medium producers of:

Coffee, cocoa, sugar cane, cactus or honey: $7,300 per producer

Medium scale storm grains:

From 5 to 20 hectares: $1,200 per hectare

Support limits:

Minimum: $6,000 per year

Maximum: $24,000 per year

Equality and inclusion criteria:

28% of the beneficiaries must be women.

45% of the beneficiaries must be located in municipalities with an indigenous population.

Technical Support Strategy (EAT):

Training and support for the adoption of agroecological and sustainable practices.

Increase yields on farms and production units.

Link producers with markets.

EAT target population:

Small and medium producers, mainly corn, beans, coffee, sugar cane, cocoa, cactus, honey or milk.

Priority to municipalities with the greatest number of small-scale producers (up to five hectares).

More information:

Website: programsparaelbienestar.gob.mx

Official Gazette of the Federation: dof.gob.mx

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best promotions.