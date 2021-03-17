I.In the fight against the corona pandemic, Merck is investing 25 million euros in its French plant in Molsheim, thereby expanding the site with a new production facility for single-use consumables, as the company announced on Wednesday. The plant is scheduled to go into operation by the end of 2021.

This investment is also a geostrategic step with a view to export restrictions for vaccines and their supplier products, as these products have so far been manufactured by Merck in Danvers in the United States and in Wuxi in China. The project was announced on Wednesday in the presence of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and French Industry Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. At the end of last year, Merck had already announced for the American site in Danvers that it would double the capacities there for single-use products by the end of 2021.

Single-use bags are scarce goods

In the production of vaccines, for example, what are known as single-use bags are required, i.e. large, very special plastic bags that are placed in bioreactors and removed after a batch has been produced. “Our new European production unit will increase the capacity for the urgently needed supply of vaccine and therapeutic drug manufacturers with single-use products worldwide,” said Merck Vice President Belén Garijo.

A few weeks ago it became known that, alongside lipids, for example, single-use bags are also scarce products in vaccine production – also because companies like Merck sometimes had to struggle with export restrictions from America. In an interview with the FAZ in mid-February, Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann said: “The Defense Production Act of the government at the time made things more complicated. For example, we were temporarily not allowed to export our American-made single-use reactors to Europe, even if they were used to produce vaccine for the American market, ”he said. Under the Biden government, “reasonable decisions” were made, the manager said. However, the export must still be approved individually.

Competitors such as Sartorius also report a tense situation. For example, Joachim Kreuzburg, the chief executive of the laboratory and pharmaceutical production equipment supplier, said a few weeks ago that the delivery situation with bags was tense, although the company’s own production capacities were constantly being expanded.