The person who spoke about it was producer Joe Drake of Lionsgate. When answering questions in an interview he said ‘We’re not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise’which is 100% true.

Unlike the James Bond films where it is possible to change the actor who plays this secret agent, it is not feasible to do the same with Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

Especially because so far the four films are very connected to each other both at the plot and character levels.

Regarding the viability of the fifth film, another of the producers, Basil Iwanyk, hinted that it is something that must happen over time.

According to Iwanyk ‘If they have an ‘organic’ return that doesn’t look like crap, then there will be John Wick 5′. He said that in relation to the director of the fourth film, Chad Stahelski, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

In said broadcast, Stahelski revealed that if Reeves was asked if he would work on the fifth installment, he would agree.

So not only the producers want the new film to be a reality, but also this popular actor.

John Wick 5 It is not yet filming, and with the strike of Hollywood actors and scriptwriters it is understandable.

But while it arrives, two spin-offs or derivatives are available. The first is Ballerinawith Ana de Armas as Rooney.

His story takes place between the third and fourth John Wick films, and Reeves will be in this film for a large part when it comes out in 2024. The second is the series of The Continental which comes out on September 22.

Apart from John Wick 5 We have more film information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

