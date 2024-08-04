Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 7:01

The level of activity in the construction industry is above expectations and has led to more optimistic outlooks from different sectors of the production chain. This movement ranges from institutions that operate in financing to the construction materials industry.

This week, the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC) increased its growth projection for the Construction Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, from 2.3% to 3.0%. This was the second revision made by CBIC, which began the year forecasting a 1.3% expansion for the sector’s GDP in 2024.

“Our outlook is quite positive,” said the institution’s economist, Ieda Vasconcelos. According to her, the revision was motivated by the economy’s higher-than-expected growth, the increase in job creation and the increase in income. These factors favor the execution of construction and renovations, as well as the purchase of real estate.

CBIC also pointed out that entrepreneurs’ expectations are more positive for real estate launches, especially after the adjustments to the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program. Another point is that the granting of real estate financing has been strong. “Despite the still high level, interest rates have fallen and helped the sector,” said Vasconcelos.

The same trend, of a faster-than-expected pace, can be seen in the half-year data released on Wednesday, the 31st, by the Housing Union (Secovi-SP). From January to June, sales increased by 36% and launches, by 47%. The initial forecast for the year was for growth of up to 10%.

Last week, the Brazilian Association of Mortgage and Savings Credit Entities (Abecip) raised its projection for the volume of financing in 2024 to 7.6%, reaching R$164 billion. The initial forecast was for stability. If the new forecast is confirmed, 2024 will be the third best year in history in terms of financing volume.

Abecip president Sandro Gamba said that loan releases grew in the first half of the year and revealed a more positive scenario than expected. In the first half of the year, the financed volume was R$82.1 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the same half of 2023. “Real estate sales are growing and there are many projects to be delivered this year, which will translate into demand for credit,” Gamba said at the time.

Last month, the projection for sales in the construction materials industry was raised from 2% to 3%, according to an analysis carried out by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) with the Brazilian Association of the Construction Materials Industry (Abramat).

“I see a positive and relatively optimistic short-term scenario,” said FGV construction project coordinator Ana Maria Castelo. According to her, this is due to the increase in demand for materials from both construction companies and families.

The growth in construction projects under the Minha Casa Minha Vida program since last year has had a positive effect on the materials industry, as there has been a surge in the volume of new projects initiated by construction companies. In addition, household consumption seems to be finally recovering, Castelo pointed out, as a result of the drop in unemployment and the increase in the population’s income.