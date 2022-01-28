Last December, the second season of The Witcher on Netflix. However, since October 2021 it was known that a third season was already in development. Thus, a couple of images were recently shared that give us the first look at the production of the new adventures of Geralt and company.

Through his official Instagram account, Steve Gaub, writer of The Witcher, shared a couple of images of the production of the third season already underway. Do not expect any image of Henry Cavill as Geralt or something like that, but a behind-the-scenes look at the process involved in creating this Netflix series.

Just when the third season of the series was confirmed, it had been revealed that this script was about to be finished, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that with only a month to go until the premiere of the second seasonthis production is already underway.

If everything works out, and there are no more problems with COVID-19, maybe this year we will see the third season of The Witcher. We can only wait and see what Netflix plans for this series. In related topics, here to know what we thought of the second season of The Witcher. In the same way, this is how the characters of demon slayer in this world.

Via: Steve Gaub