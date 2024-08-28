Nicht in Einklang mit EU-Regeln

Seit Einführung des Smartphones werden Dienstleistungen und Produkte erfolgreich über Onlineplattformen vermittelt. Problematisch werden diese Geschäftsmodelle, wenn die Vertriebsstruktur mit den gesetzlichen Rahmenbedingungen in Deutschland und der EU nicht mehr in Einklang steht. Dies lässt sich aktuell bei einigen der stark wachsenden Onlineverkaufsplattformen beobachten, die sich auf die Vermittlung besonders preisgünstiger Produkte fokussieren und deren Verkäufer meist außerhalb Europas ansässig sind.

The way in which these platforms attract customers often does not meet the requirements that apply here. In particular, manipulative designs such as “Hurry up! Over 126 people have this item in their shopping cart” (so-called dark patterns) have already led to numerous warnings from consumer centers to the platforms concerned.

Risks up to electric shock identified

Above all, millions of products that do not meet legal requirements for product safety and environmental compatibility enter Europe every year via these platforms. Test purchases of toys, shoes and clothing revealed dangerous pollutants that are banned in the EU. Electronic products such as fan heaters were found to pose a risk of electric shock.

This not only threatens to harm consumers. The large-scale import of non-compliant products and their advertising using misleading means directly harms trade and industry in Europe. In the EU, they must comply with extensive requirements regarding the marketability of products and are subject to constant monitoring by the European authorities. Traders on sales platforms do not have this pressure. This is because EU product law only rudimentarily covers the direct import of products from the Far East by consumers via online sales platforms.

In principle, industry, trade and authorities largely agree: the rules for the sale of products in the EU must apply equally to everyone. European legislators have recently done a lot to increase the safety and legal compliance of products traded online. However, the current situation shows that the mass import of non-compliant products has not yet been counteracted effectively enough.

The European Market Surveillance Regulation, which has been in force since July 2021, stipulates that many products may only be sold in Europe if there is a person in the EU who is responsible for the product. In practice, however, countless products come onto the European market for which there is no such person because the contact details provided by the seller simply do not exist.

Online sales platforms are obliged to remove products from the platform if they become aware that the goods do not comply with the regulations. However, the products are not subject to a general obligation to ensure product compliance. This so-called provider privilege has made the emergence of innovative platform models possible in the first place. However, the concept is reaching its limits due to the now enormously wide range of products offered by the new platforms.

The focus is primarily on the provisions of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The EU regulation stipulates a series of specific obligations for the operators of online platforms, which are graded according to type and size. These include, above all, the obligation to identify commercial traders, to carry out random checks on the conformity of the products offered and to block traders who often offer obviously illegal products. Very large online sales platforms, which include Temu and Shein, must also develop specific measures to minimize risks arising from their business model. Among other things, the EU Commission has instructed Temu to properly assess and reduce all systemic risks arising from its services by the end of September. This includes the listing and sale of counterfeit goods, unsafe or illegal products and items that infringe intellectual property rights.

Under the DSA, the EU Commission has a comprehensive range of investigative and enforcement powers at its disposal to ensure a level playing field. In the event of violations, heavy fines of up to 6 percent of annual global turnover can be imposed. In the event of serious and persistent violations, the Commission can also have access to the platform blocked.

In order to ensure fair competition, the new rules of the DSA must be consistently applied by the national authorities and the EU Commission. If this is not enough to effectively counteract the mass distribution of dangerous products in the EU, further regulation must be considered. One possibility would be to classify the sales platforms as economic operators who can be held responsible by the European authorities in a similar way to importers if no responsible person can be found in the EU.