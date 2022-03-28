Product recalls Lidl is withdrawing a batch of ribbon muscle strips due to suspected salmonella

The product has been on sale in all Lidl stores in Finland from March 15 to March 19. between.

Lidl announces a recall withdrawing a batch of 300 g of Bergmann bovine per minute. Suspicion of salmonella has been detected in the self-monitoring samples of this batch, says the Finnish Food Administration.

The recall applies to the product batch, which expired on March 21, 2022 and has a batch number of 9068062103322113 32.

The product has been on sale in all Lidl stores in Finland from March 15 to March 19. between. The recall does not apply to other product items.

Lidl will ask those who have purchased and frozen the product to check the date of the product and return the products in question to the Lidl store. The price of the product will be refunded.