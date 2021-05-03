Product recalls Hartwall is withdrawing its soft drink, which contains an amino acid banned in the EU

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in the leaves of tea bush, among other things.

Beverage manufacturer Hartwall is withdrawing its Fenix ​​Relaxing Blackberry-Lavender drink. The drink contains synthetic L-theanine, which is banned by the EU Novel Food Regulation.

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in the leaves of tea bush, among other things.

Hartwall says it has instructed retailers to remove the product from sale immediately. Those who have purchased the product are asked to return the defective products to the place of purchase for a refund.

The recall applies to half-liter bottles with batch code X2735 with a best before date of 6.6.2021 and with batch code X9856 with a best before date of 29.7.2021.