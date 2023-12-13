The Ministry of Industry and Trade is ready to consider amendments to the technical regulations “On the safety of food products” regarding the mandatory use of standard packages weighing 200 g, 500 g, or volumes of 1 liter, 2 liters, and so on. We are talking about socially significant products: milk, sugar, sunflower oil, and so on. Deputy head of the department Viktor Evtukhov told Izvestia about this.

He believes that such a measure can be proposed for discussion with colleagues from the EAEU. The publication requested the EEC press service.

If manufacturers give up attempts to manipulate the consumer market by discreetly reducing the volume of packaging, this will contribute to its transparency, the official is sure.

He recalled that in early November, the Prosecutor General’s Office amended the GOST “Requirements for the quantity of packaged goods” (a voluntary document): they ordered manufacturers of socially significant products to produce them in standardized packaging. But such requirements need to be met only if the company manufactures products according to the standard. If the product is made according to technical specifications, then the product can be packaged in any container.

Changes are needed in order to stop misleading consumers; this is a serious step towards bringing order to packaging, said Viktor Evtukhov. A decrease in the mass and quantity of goods by producers, without a decrease, or even with an increase in cost, is called inflation. This method, of course, helps manufacturers reduce their costs, however, all this is done through abuse of consumer trust, the official is sure.

