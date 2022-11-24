Friday, November 25, 2022
Product development | The Left Alliance was excluded from the R&D initiative, others support it

November 24, 2022
Representatives of all other parties have signed the initiative.

All the parties elected to parliament, except for the Left Alliance, support a joint legal initiative, the purpose of which is to encourage the research and development activities of companies.

Member of Parliament leading the parliamentary TKI group Matias Mäkynen (sd) tells STT that representatives of all other parties have signed the initiative.

Mäkynen told about the joint initiative of the parties on Wednesday. The initiative comes after the government dropped a bill on the issue as part of settling its disputes last week.

