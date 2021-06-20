Weight loss specialist Pavel Isanbaev spoke about the harmful combination of coffee with sweets. Writes about it RIA News…

According to him, coffee temporarily raises blood glucose levels, and while drinking this drink with dessert, glucose rises excessively and then drops sharply, which can lead to hypoglycemia. Its main symptoms are weakness, dizziness, cold clammy sweat, and drowsiness.

In addition, Isanbayev warned, coffee contains antinutrients – substances that prevent the absorption of world elements and vitamins from food.

Earlier, nutritionist Nuria Dianova spoke about the unexpected benefits of coffee for weight loss. She pointed out that if people want to burn fat, then a cup of regular coffee, if taken some time before exercise, will increase the heart rate. “The main thing is to control it. Because effective fat burning also occurs in a certain corridor of heart rate, ”said the doctor. She also told how many cups of coffee you can drink per day without harm to health. If you consider the drink as a psycho-stimulating agent, then you should not consume more than two cups a day. Otherwise, addiction can form, which will lead to depletion of the nervous system. Ideally, the second portion of the drink should be consumed no later than afternoon tea, and refuse it six hours before bedtime.

In February, scientists cited coffee consumption as one of the ways to prevent fatty liver disease, which is expressed by excess fat deposition in hepatocytes, and other dangerous diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cancer. The researchers analyzed a number of scientific papers that examined the beneficial effects of coffee on the human body. According to one study, the effect of the drink is due to the effect on liver enzymes, which reduces the accumulation of fat, as well as getting rid of toxic substances that can cause the appearance and development of malignant tissues. Coffee also increases the amount of protective antioxidants in the body.